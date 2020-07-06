OnePlus is all set to launch its new, more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord on July 21, according to a new leak. Thus, the latest leak rejects the previous rumors that suggested that OnePlus Nord will see the daylight on July 10.

OnePlus Nord Arrives July 21st … Get Ready! pic.twitter.com/HubnkR6ldH — TechDroider (@techdroider) July 6, 2020

The latest leak also suggested that OnePlus will hold the world’s first AR smartphone launch to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone. Further, those who purchase the OnePlus Nord AR launch invite are automatically entered for a chance to win attractive prizes, including OnePlus Q1 TV, Nord Phone, BWZ, and gift cards.

Unfortunately, OnePlus’ upcoming affordable smartphones will initially be limited to Europe and India, according to OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone features a dual front-facing camera and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming affordable OnePlus phone. It relies on Snapdragon 765G for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is rumored to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India.