OnePlus has made some changes to its smartphone strategy this year — the company is no longer focusing only on the flagship category smartphones, instead, the company is shifting its focus on budget smartphones. The Shenzhen-based tech company has released a couple of budget smartphones this year, and it’s looking to release more budget-friendly phones under the Nord sub-brand next year. Last month, we reported OnePlus is working on OnePlus Nord SE, and now, we got to know more about the smartphone, courtesy of tipster Max Jambor.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord SE will look different than the original OnePlus Nord, but when it comes to hardware, the former much different from the latter(via PhoneArena). In other words, OnePlus Nord SE will be like the old Nord but possibly with a different design. How the Nord SE will be different is something that we’re eagerly waiting to see. We’re willing to bet that we’ll get more clarity on what the smartphone looks like in the coming days.

ONEPLUS NORD SE SPECS

Luckily, we also got to know more about what’s inside the Nord SE smartphone. As per insider sources, the smartphone is codenamed ‘Ebba’ and has support for 65W fast-charging technology, something that you can find on the OnePlus 8T. The similarity doesn’t end there. The upcoming OnePlus budget smartphone will also have a 4,500mAh battery, just like the OnePlus 8T. This also means that you’ll be able to fully charge the battery in under 40 minutes. The Nord SE will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC like the regular Nord. Unlike OnePlus Nord N10 and N100, which have an LCD panel, the OnePlus Nord SE will feature an AMOLED panel.

NORD SE RELEASE DATE

Talking about the release date, sources say that the Nord SE could hit the market shortly after the OnePlus 9, which is expected to come out in mid-March. However, the Nord SE won’t be available in all parts of the world as the company is expected to launch it only in India and in Europe.

What do our readers think about the OnePlus Nord SE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.