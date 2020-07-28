OnePlus recently launched its new, affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone, in what could be a move to reach more customers. Unlike the flagship OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Nord is available is limited to India and Europe.

If you’re based in India, you can now pre-order the OnePlus Nord smartphone right now from Amazon. The pre-orders are currently available in two variants — Gray Onyx in 8+128GB & 12+256GB Blue Marble in 8+128GB. The Blue Marble 12+256GB sales, however, are starting on 6th August on Prime Day, so no pre-orders for that at this moment. And as you may already know, the Gray Onyx model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available in the month of September. The pre-orders are open till August 3.

The base 6/64 GB variant is priced at 24,999 INR but will be available starting in September. Apart from that, OnePlus has 8/128 GB and 12/256 GB variants priced at 27,999 INR and 29,999 INR respectively. In Europe, the OnePlus Nord will start at €399 for the base 8/128 GB variant. The 6/64 GB variant will be exclusive to India.