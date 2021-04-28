OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS Open Beta update, here is what’s new

OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 5 update to OnePlus Nord smartphones. The update brings no new features, but that doesn’t make it any less important than a feature update as it includes general bug fixes, fixes for several issues found in camera performance, and network improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed general bugs

Network Improved the ability of detecting wireless network Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

File Manager Fixed abnormal display issue with the screen while copying files to OTG

Camera Fixed the issue that the preview may display abnormally in Nightscape Tripod mode Fixed the issue that the Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact Fixed the frame drops issue with the videos taken by the Camera Fixed the issue that the preview abnormally display 0.6x ultra-wide in 1080P 60FPS



For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program anytime and install the Open Beta 4 update.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus Nord and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

You can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update on your OnePlus Nord smartphone.