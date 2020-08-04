OnePlus recently launched its new, affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone to reach more people, though the smartphone is limited to Europe and India. The smartphone has gained praise for offering features that are usually found in the flagship-tier smartphones at a lower cost and the fact that OnePlus Nord is receiving positive reviews seems to have positively impacted the number of sales.

In a forum post, OnePlus announced, “OnePlus Nord has become the most anticipated smartphone and the highest pre-booked product on Amazon India. Ever.” This has created a temporary stock shortage, as a result of which OnePlus has pushed the date of the open sales to August 6. The company confirms that the sales will begin at 12 AM IST on 6th August via Amazon, OnePlus, OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus Authorized Stores. And as for the pre-bookings the company has received, the company will start shipping the smartphone from August 4 onwards.