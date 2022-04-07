OnePlus will reportedly release several new Nord phones, but not all Nord models will be available everywhere. OnePlus Nord N20 5G, for example, will be exclusive to the US market when it launches. And thanks to PC Mag, we’ve become familiar with what the upcoming Nord N20 5G will look like.

PC Mag has shared what it claims to be the official image of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. It’s not hard to believe what the publication is claiming, as leaked official images are similar to the previously leaked CAD renders.

One of the major criticisms of the Nord N20 5G official images is that the handset looks very similar to some OPPO handsets, including OPPO F21 Pro, and Reno7 Lite. But given the fact that BBK Electronics own both Oppo and OnePlus, we’re not surprised to see how these devices look similar to one another.

OnePlus has confirmed to the publisher that Nord N20 5G will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Also, an under-display fingerprint scanner is there to unlock your Nord N20 in a matter of milliseconds.

As can be seen in the leaked official image, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G features two large rear cameras accompanied by a third lens and an LED flash. Rumor has it that the rear camera module may include a 64-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calling, it’s expected to feature a 16MP front camera.

Other features may include the Snapdragon 695 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

It is worth mentioning that OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a direct successor to the Nord N10 launched last year. As mentioned above, the handset is likely to remain exclusive to the American market.