OnePlus is now rolling out a new OxygenOS update to OnePlus Nord N10 smartphones. The Nord N10 is now getting OxygenOS 10.5.11(10.5.12[Global]) update and while the update includes no new features, it adds security improvements, bug fixes, and other improvements.

Talking about what’s new, the new OxygenOS update includes Android March 2021 security patches, improved power consumption, improvements to the performance, and stability of Wi-Fi stability. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved power consumption of the system Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Network Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer Improved the stability of communication and 5G network



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.11 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus Nord N10, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.