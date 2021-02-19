OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 update to the OnePlus Nord N10 smartphone. The update carries version number 10.5.9.BE89BA and weighs in at 505 MB. The update includes the Android February 2021 security patch, updated GMS package, improved 5G quality connection, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Adjusted a few feature descriptions Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Updated GMS package to 2020.12

Network Improved 5G quality of connection in some scenarios to provide a better and stable network environment



OnePlus Nord N10 is eligible to receive the Android 11 update, but we have heard nothing from the company as to when the users will receive the update. It’s important to note that the Nord N10 will receive one major Android update, which means that N10 users won’t get any major updates after the rollout of the OxygenOS 11.

Currently, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.10 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus Nord N10, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

via XDA