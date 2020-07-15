OnePlus is all set to launch a new and more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord. The Shenzhen-based tech firm is going to unveil the OnePlus Nord on July 21, but the company doesn’t want buyers to wait any longer as the company is now taking pre-orders for its upcoming affordable smartphone. Users in India and in Europe can pre-book OnePlus Nord starting today.

However, the pre-order will occur only once on Amazon.in, as the OnePlus Nord stock is limited. So, those interested should pre-order right now by paying a deposit of Rs. 499. As part of the pre-order process, you can claim gifts worth up to ?5000 and this will include 2 gift boxes — Box 1 with OnePlus merchandise and box 2 with accessories and special gifts.

On pre-ordering, you will receive a gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus. And you’ll receive the second surprise gift box only if you complete the purchase of your device by 31st August.

Users in Europe can pre-order OnePlus Nord by paying a small deposit of €20 and those who do so now will receive merchandise, which will include a sticker pack and a surprise gift.

OnePlus Nord Specs

Processor Snapdragon 765G 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128 GB/ 256 GB Screen 6.44-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) 408ppi 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio with AG Corning Gorilla Glass Battery 4115 mAh, 30T Warp Charging Cameras Front 32MP (616) f/2.45 , Wide 8 MP f/2.45 FOV 105 degrees Cameras Rear 48 MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 OIS + EIS

Ultrawide – 8MP, FOV 119

Depth Sensor 5MP f/2.4

Macro lens 2MP f/2.4 Biometrics Face Recognition and Fingerprint on Display Style Colours: Blue Marble, Grey Onyx, Grey Ash. Connectivity NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WIFI 2×2 MIMO Features Linear Motor Vibration, CINE Aspect Ratio video

Source: OnePlus; via GSMArena