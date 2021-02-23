OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.11 to OnePlus Nord. The update brings the Android January 2021 security patch and improved system stability, but apart from these, there’s nothing exciting in this update. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Improved system stability

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.11 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus Nord, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.