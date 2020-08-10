OnePlus Nord is OnePlus’ latest affordable smartphone and it’s received good response for offering great value for money — Nord is getting praise because it offers features that are found in premium smartphones at a lower cost. OnePlus Nord is also perhaps the only OnePlus phone to get two back to back software updates after a few days of its release.

The company has released yet another OxygenOS update for Nord smartphones. The latest update that is OxygenSO 10.5.4 brings a lot of bug fixes and performance improvements, and no new features.

If you’re a Nord user, updating to the latest OxygenOS update will let you experience an improved quality of video calls, improved color accuracy and white balance for low light selfies, Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of the macro camera. The update also includes improved launch speed of the Gallery, improved display experience, and bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved launch speed of Gallery Improved display experience Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (IN only) Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching front camera

Camera Improved quality of video calls Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of macro camera

Cloud Service Fixed issue of syncing Notes (IN only)



It’s worth noting that the latest OxygenOS update is being rolled out in a phased manner, meaning if you’re using a Nord, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get it.

You can update your OnePlus Nord smartphone to the latest OxygenOS update just by going to the Settings> System> System updates.