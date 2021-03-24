OnePlus is now pushing a new update to its Nord smartphones. The update carries version number OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 and adds no new feature, but it does include general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Talking about what’s new in the update, the OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 adds the latest Android March 2021 security patch, improvement to the power consumption performance of the system, improved network connection stability, system stability improvements, and more. You can read the full official changelog in detail below.

Changelog

System Improved power consumption performance of the system Fixed the issue that the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls when charging (IN only) Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03

Calculator Fixed the issue with the Calculator that the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally Fixed the issue with the abnormal display of Calculator button size

Network Improved network connection stability (GLO only)



The update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning you may not get the update today. And if that’s the case, you should wait patiently for a few more days. Meanwhile, you can manually check for the OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Before you install the update, make sure that the battery level of your smartphone is above 30% and that the minimum storage space available is 3GB.