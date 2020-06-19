OnePlus is going to reveal its new budget flagship phone next month. The smartphone was previously being called OnePlus Z, but now, sources to close to the developments are saying that the official name will be OnePlus Nord and not OnePlus Z — we’ll, of course, have to wait till the launch to find out which one is correct.

Meanwhile, we’ve got some exciting new information about the OnePlus Nord. According to TÜV Rheinland certification site, OnePlus’ budget flagship will have support for 30W fast charging, similar to the OnePlus 8 series(via TechDroider). In other words, OnePlus Nord will share the same fast charging technology as the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, both of which cost way more than the upcoming budget flagship. Though, this is something we already reported and now since it’s appeared on the TÜV Rheinland certification site, it can be said that the rumors were true.

Apart from the fast charging technology, we currently don’t know the areas where OnePlus Nord will share similarities with the more expensive OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming OnePlus Z. The smartphone will rely on Snapdragon 765 for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone will be available at a price point of Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and will officially be launched on July 10 in India.