OnePlus is now pushing OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update to OnePlus Nord CE smartphones. The update latest OxygenOS update includes the Android September 2021 security patch, support for ambient display screenshot feature, the addition of the Files app by Google, improvements to system stability. The update also includes general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Support ambient display screenshot Added the Files by Google app, find files faster with search and simple browsing Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android security patch to 2021.09



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus Nord CE, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

via XDA