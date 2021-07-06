OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 to OnePlus Nord CE 5G, adding Android June security patch and other changes.

Talking about the changes, the update includes improvements to the face unlock experience, charging speed, system stability. The update also includes camera improvements — improved front camera performance, reduced noise in dark areas of NIGHTSCAPE photos, optimized video call experience.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System

Improved the face unlock experience

Improved the charging speed

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera

Improved front camera performance

Reduced noise in dark areas of NIGHTSCAPE photos

Optimized the video call experience

The update is now rolling out in a phased manner, so you might not get the update right now. If that’s the case, then you should wait for a few more days to get the latest update.

Meanwhile, you can check for updates just by heading to Settings > System > System updates.