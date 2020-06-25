It’s no secret that OnePlus is planning on introducing a new, more affordable product line to reach more customers. As accidentally confirmed by the company via an Instagram post, the new OnePlus product line will officially be called “Nord.” Now, it seems that the company is very close to releasing its new affordable lineup as OnePlus Nord has recently appeared on the Amazon India website.

The product page that appeared on Amazon doesn’t have OnePlus Nord written anywhere, however. The page that appeared is for OnePlusLiteZThing, which also is the name of the company’s new Instagram handle, where the company promised to bring all the details about the new lineup. In the official Amazon India page, though, the company clarified that ‘OnePlusLiteZThing’ is not the official name of the product that the company will be launching soon and that it’d reveal the name on ‘OnePlusLiteZThing’ Instagram handle. OnePlus also asks users to click on the ‘Notify Me’ button that they see on the website.

OnePlus CEO earlier confirmed that the company’s upcoming affordable smartphones would initially be limited to Europe and India, with North America getting these smartphones at a later date.

OnePlus Nord is rumored to feature a 6.56-inch super AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another exciting feature that will be added to the upcoming OnePlus Z. The smartphone will rely on Snapdragon 765 for processing power and will pack 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone will be available at a price point of Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India and is expected to launch on July 10.