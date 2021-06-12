OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE in India and Europe, but the company made it clear that the Nord CE isn’t a direct successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord. The Shenzhen tech company is actively working on OnePlus Nord 2, a smartphone that will be the direct successor to Nord. Luckily, we won’t have to wait until the launch to get an idea about the internals as full specs of the Nord 2 leaked a couple of days ago, courtesy of 91mobiles.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications

As we said in one of our previous posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset coupled with an 8GB/12GB of RAM. It will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 90 Hz. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB.

Talking about the camera, the Nord 2 will have a triple camera setup at the back — a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with 8MP and 2MP sensors. For taking selfies, the Nord 2 will use a 32MP front camera. Interestingly enough, OnePlus Nord 2 is settling on the three rear cameras, unlike its predecessor, which has four back cameras.

OnePlus Nord 2 price and release date

The base variant of the Nord 2 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 22,300(~$305) in India. The smartphone is expected to release by the end of September this year.