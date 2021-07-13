OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to see daylight on July 22, but the launch date won’t reveal anything new about the smartphone as pretty much everything related to it — including the first look — has already been leaked. Today, a new OnePlus Nord 2 render has hit the internet, showing off the display of the smartphone(via 91mobiles).

As can be seen in the render, the Nord 2 will have a punch-hole camera in the top left corner of the display, slim bezels on all sides, and a noticeable chin. The leaked render also suggests that the smartphone will have a single front camera, something which we already mentioned in one of our previous posts.

Talking about the camera, the camera performance of the prototype of the OnePlus Nord successor is “really good,” as per famous Indian tipster Yogesh. And while that doesn’t give us a detailed review of the camera performance, it certainly raises our expectations. We’ll know whether the cameras are actually that great when the reviews are out. Meanwhile, you can check the leaked specifications of the smartphone below.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 SPECIFICATIONS

As we said in one of our previous posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset coupled with an 8GB/12GB of RAM. It’s worth noting that Dimensity 1200 AI chipset is different than the regular Dimensity 1200 as the former has some exclusive AI features that cannot be found in the latter.

It will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 90 Hz. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB.

Talking about the camera, the Nord 2 will have a triple camera setup at the back — a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with 8MP and 2MP sensors. For taking selfies, the Nord 2 will use a 32MP front camera. Interestingly enough, OnePlus Nord 2 is settling on the three rear cameras, unlike its predecessor, which has four back cameras.

Previous leaks suggest that the Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a charging speed of 30W or 65W and is likely to offer Android 11 out of the box. It’ll be available only in Europe and India.