OnePlus had released special edition versions of their flagship smartphones in the past, but this is for the first time that the Shenzhen tech firm will be releasing a special edition variant of its mid-range smartphone. According to a teaser page on the Amazon India website, OnePlus is all set to release OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition “soon.” The Pac-Man edition will be available in limited quantities will be available in one variant that is 12GB RAM+256GB storage.

The Amazon teaser page doesn’t say much about the specs of the smartphone, but the company recently told Android Central that the limited edition will feature what it called a gamified user interface. “The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition takes software customization to the next level with reimagined OxygenOS icons inspired by lo-fi video games, custom static, and dynamic wallpapers, along with custom animations, and even a custom camera filter,” said Oliver Zhang, head of product at OnePlus.

Oliver Zhang also said that the Nord 2 special edition will feature a back panel that glows in the dark. “We paired OnePlus’s signature design style with PAC-MAN elements from the arcade masterpiece to produce a rear cover that’s elegant and entertaining at the same time. Turn off the lights, and the entire back of the device glows in the dark, revealing the classic, nostalgic PAC-MAN maze in neon with OnePlus Nord elements,” said Zhang.

While the company is yet to disclose the official release date, famous Indian tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the limited edition OnePlus Nord 2 will hit Indian markets on November 15. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will also be available in the EU and the UK.

As for specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset and will feature a 90 Hz AMOLED display. Other features will include a 50 MP rear camera, 65W fast charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will be priced at ?37,999 ($512) in India, £499 in the UK ($673), and €529 ($612) in Europe. For the sake of comparison, the regular 12GB/256GB Nord 2 costs ?34,999 / £469 / €499.