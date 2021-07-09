OnePlus Nord 2 is now confirmed to release on July 22, and in the run-up to the launch, we’ll, hopefully, continue to get lots of leaks related to the smartphone. We’ve already got one today, and it’s related to the build quality and camera performance of the smartphone.

According to famous Indian tipster Yogesh, the camera performance of the OnePlus Nord 2 prototype device is “really good.” And while that doesn’t give us a detailed review of the camera performance, it raises our expectations. However, this doesn’t mean everything in the OnePlus Nord 2 will be praise-worthy.

OnePlus Nord 2 will disappoint lots of users because of its build quality. As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 2 will have a plastic body. While we don’t know the quality of the plastic that the OnePlus used, a number of potential buyers might rethink their purchasing decision because of this plastic body.

Meanwhile, you can check out the rumors specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone below.

ONEPLUS NORD 2 SPECIFICATIONS

As we said in one of our previous posts, the OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset coupled with an 8GB/12GB of RAM. It’s worth noting that Dimensity 1200 AI chipset is different than the regular Dimensity 1200 as the former has some exclusive AI features that cannot be found in the latter.

It will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 90 Hz. The smartphone will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB.

Talking about the camera, the Nord 2 will have a triple camera setup at the back — a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with 8MP and 2MP sensors. For taking selfies, the Nord 2 will use a 32MP front camera. Interestingly enough, OnePlus Nord 2 is settling on the three rear cameras, unlike its predecessor, which has four back cameras.

Previous leaks suggest OnePlus Nord 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery with a charging speed of 30W or 65W and is likely to offer Android 11 out of the box. It’ll be available only in Europe and India.