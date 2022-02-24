A few days ago, OnePlus pushed the February 2022 update to the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone. Now, the smartphone has just got another ‘hotfix update‘ to fix the freezing issue when sharing pictures in Gallery. The update includes no other changes. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

However, it’s worth noting that the update will be available for every Nord 2 user from today. Also, you can manually check for an update on any OnePlus smartphone just by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.