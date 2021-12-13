OnePlus will release no major products this month, but the company has some big announcements planned in the first quarter of 2022. The OnePlus 10 series will be announced in the first quarter, and the company will reportedly launch a new Nord phone in the same quarter. According to popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is preparing a new Nord phone, which may officially be called OnePlus Nord 2 CE — for a launch either in late January or mid-February.

According to the tipster, the new Nord phone is codenamed OnePlus Ivan and could be a direct successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The tipster also shared the specifications of the new Nord phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE rumored specifications

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Ivan features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the backside, consisting 64MP main sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP macro. For capturing selfies and video calling, it uses a 16 MP camera, located in the punch hole camera cutout.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE design

If the tipster is to be believed, the smartphone doesn’t have an alert slider. It does have an in-display fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers. The Nord 2 CE uses a plastic frame, and both the front and back are protected by the Gorilla Glass.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be priced anywhere between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000 in India and is expected to launch in late January or mid-February.