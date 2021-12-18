OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be the company’s new mid-range smartphone, according to various reports. While we haven’t heard anything from OnePlus about it, it seems that the launch of the Nord CE successor is not very far.

As spotted by popular Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus Nord 2 CE has recently passed through India’s BIS certification site, hinting that the launch could be imminent. The certification site, however, doesn’t give us the details about the phone.

Luckily, previous leaks have already given us pretty much everything that we need to know about OnePlus Nord 2 CE. Nevertheless, we’d love to get some surprises at the launch event.

However, we’ve seen a number of companies delaying products due to the ongoing global chip shortage, and the same could happen to the Nord 2 CE as well. But if everything goes as planned, OnePlus is said to announce OnePlus Nord 2 CE in either late January or mid-February.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will reportedly announce a new flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro, on January 4. Weirdly enough, the company will only showcase the phone at the event.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE rumored specifications

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Ivan features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the backside, consisting 64MP main sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP macro. For capturing selfies and video calling, it uses a 16 MP camera, located in the punch hole camera cutout.

The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be priced anywhere between Rs 24,000 to Rs 28,000 in India