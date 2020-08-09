OnePlus releases new OxygenOS Open Beta build for OnePlus 7 and 7T series smartphones. OnePlus 7 series that OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are getting OxygenOS Open Beta 17, while the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are getting OxygenOS Open Beta 7.

Both Open Beta 17 and 7 comes with the same set of features. OnePlus 7 and 7T series are getting Android August 2020 security patch, new user assistance features, improvement in the messaging experience, fixes for the abnormal error occurred in Lockbox, and fixes for other issues. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly(Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Help) Fixed the abnormal error occured in Lockbox Fixed the auto-start issue with QXDM logs after reboot Optimized user experience with long screenshot in some scenarios Updated Android security patch to 2020.08

Messages Optimized the categorization, messages of the same contact now merged in one card?India only?

File Manager Fixed the issue that File Manager did not display some downloaded documents of apps

Network Improved the stability of Wi-Fi transfers



For those not aware, Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 7 or 7T series and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.