On its Twitter account, OnePlus has dropped the teaser of its upcoming device that will be unveiled on March 3. Interestingly, while we haven’t been able to guess the device shown the teaser, it doesn’t seem to be of its upcoming smartphone, OnePlus 8.

2020 is the year of surprises. Can you guess what's coming up? pic.twitter.com/EWWi1MEwo0 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 28, 2020

By posting a few screenshots of the teaser on Twitter, OnePlus UK indirectly confirms that a new device will indeed be announced on March 3, but the tweet didn’t provide any extra information.

According to some twitter users, the teaser is of OnePlus’ upcoming smartwatch. Some users also guessed that the teaser could be of a new camera and of course, all of these are mere guesses. If you are able to demystify the teaser, make sure to hit the comments section to let us know about the device you think OnePlus just teased.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is expected to launch its upcoming OnePlus 8 series either in late March or in early April. However, we’re currently not sure whether the OnePlus 8 will be both online and offline or online only.

Which event are you most excited about — March 3 event or the OnePlus 8 event? Let us know in the comments below.