OnePlus appears to be doubling down its efforts to reach more customers with its Nord smartphone as the company plans to launch a lower-budget Nord phone for users in India. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the new low-budget Nord phone will be priced below Rs. 20,000(via 91mobiles).

The tipster also mentions that the new Nord is in the early stages of development, so the possibility of OnePlus scrapping the phone is still there. But if it goes ahead with the official launch, this will be the cheapest Nord phone yet.

The tipster also says that the smartphone is unlikely to come out before the launch of Nord 3, so even if the company decides to bring it to India, users will have to wait until July. However, there is no clarity over whether it’ll be available in markets outside India.

As for the specifications, the lower-budget OnePlus Nord phone is expected to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity chipset. The handset will also feature a 90 Hz AMOLED display, 50 MP primary camera, and 5G. We’re expecting more details to come out soon as we approach the official launch date.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of Nord CE 2 in India. In all likelihood, the Nord CE 2 will go official in February, while the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch is expected to happen in March.