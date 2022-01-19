In the last couple of years, OnePlus has successfully positioned itself as a company that not only makes phones but also a variety of devices, including smart TVs, earbuds, and more. If rumors are to be believed, the company will further diversify its product portfolio to enter new territory, including a foldable phone and a tablet.

While the rumored foldable phone was expected to not come before 2023, it’s being said that the tablet could go official in the first half of 2022. Now, according to reliable Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the company might have a change of heart and has decided to delay the launch of its new tablet to the second half of 2022. The tipster has shared no details as to why the Shenzhen tech firm has pushed the launch, nor does he share anything relating to the exact launch date.

Meanwhile, OnePlus’ sister company OPPO will reportedly release a new tablet this year. Unlike OnePlus, OPPO is expected to launch the tablet in the first half of 2022. We’re excited to see whether both the new tablets feature the same design, much like their smartphones.

It’s worth noting that since the new tablet is in the early stages of development, there is no guarantee that OnePlus won’t delay it further. Either way, we’ll keep you updated about all the latest leaks related to the company’s first-ever tablet, so stay tuned.