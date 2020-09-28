OnePlus has built a reputation for listening to what its users say, but now, the company wants to engage better with its customers by collecting their feedback on OxygenOS. The Shenzhen-based tech company is now inviting its customers to participate in the IDEAS 2.0 program and submit the feature ideas that they want to see in the future OyxgenOS releases.

This not entirely a new initiative. Back in March, the company launched a similar program with the exact same purpose — add features that the users are requesting the most. It’s was called IDEAS back then, and not it’s for the second time that the company has launched the initiative.

In order to participate in the program, all you need to do is log in with your OnePlus community account and submit your ideas. OnePlus will then select the top seven ideas based on the Like counts — the more the like you idea gets, the more is the chance of your idea earning a spot in the list of top five ideas.

There are some real benefits if you share your idea with OnePlus. If OnePlus adopts your idea, you’ll be able to win a VIP ticket to an upcoming OnePlus event and a round trip with a one-night accommodation. The seven most-liked ideas will be rewarded with 50 XP and exclusive community medals (for those with active forum accounts only). Submitting an idea will also earn you 3 XP, which will be limited to 3 times per day.

There are only three things that you’ll have to remember. One, you won’t be able to like your own idea and if you want to like a feature idea, you’ll be able to like it just once. Thirdly, you have limited time to submit your idea — the campaign will run from September 28 to November 6, 2020.