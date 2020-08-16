OnePlus Gallery has recived an update. Taking the app to Version 3.12.28, the update introduces two important new features, and some bug fixes.

With the latest version of the Gallaery app installed on your OnePlus devices, you’ll not only be able to capture 4K 60FPS videos but you’ll also be able to edit those 4K videos right from OnePlus’ Gallery app. The update also includes the ability to project photos from the Gallery app to OnePlus TV. Beyond that, the update offers fixes for the slow-motion video editor, and more. You can see the full changelog below.

Changelog

Fix issues including sharing photos from gallery, red color, and photo missing

Fix slow-motion video editor

Add photo projecting to OnePlus TV

Add 4K60fps video editing

If you have an OnePlus smarpthone, you can update the Gallery app from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and check for updates.