Last month, we reported that OnePlus would release two new Smart TVs in India in the first half of 2022. We’re now hearing from a popular Indian tipster that the Shenzhen tech firm is planning to launch as many as four new smart TVs in India this month, though there is a catch.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus will release two new Smart TV models, namely 32Y1S and 42Y1S, both online and offline, while the other two models are made for offline sales. The tipster has shared no information about the models that will be available in offline markets only. However, he does mention that all the four models will say daylight on February 17, 2022, in India.

According to previous rumors, these upcoming smart TV models will be based on the latest Google TV OS operating system. Both 32Y1S and 42Y1S are expected to feature an HDR10+ display and Dolby Audio. Other features will include 20W speakers, Android TV 11.0 out of the box, dual-band WiFi support for connectivity.

The 43-inch OnePlus Y1S is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India, while the 32-inch model could be launched at around Rs 20,000. We currently have no information about the pricing of the other two models that will be launched online.

With these mid-range smart TVs, OnePlus may be aiming to compete with brands such as Xiaomi, Realme more aggressively in the price category. Only time will tell whether these new smart TVs give OnePlus an edge over popular brands like Xiaomi.