OnePlus is in the process of migrating from OxygenOS to ColorOS, but the company confirms that it’s currently facing some serious challenges in doing so. OnePlus CEO recently took to Weibo to explain the reason why the company is finding it difficult to migrate to ColorOS.

According to CEO Pete Lau, the R&D team is facing some difficulties in integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS. The executive has also said that, while unifying the two operating systems, it’s often facing system-related issues. It’s taking longer than usual because the company wants to offer a seamless upgrade experience. Lau confirms that migrating to ColorOS won’t result in loss of data, so your files and applications on your phone are safe.

The CEO also confirms that ColorOS will become fast and stable in the future. He also adds that the new ColorOS experience will debut on the new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, which is said to launch in China on January 4.

Talking about the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display will have a hole-punch design to house the 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will be based on the recently-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can know more about the OnePlus 10 Pro here.

via Pocketnow