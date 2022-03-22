OnePlus” Nord brand is successful in the smartphone market, and the company is now reportedly wanting to make a Nord smartwatch for those on budget. Tipster Yogesh Brar told 91mobiles that the rumored OnePlus Nord smartwatch could possibly launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 3.

As we reported earlier, OnePlus Nord 3 would reportedly launch in the second half of 2022. And on the same day, we might also see the official launch of the alleged Nord smartwatch. As for the price, the upcoming Nord watch will reportedly cost between INR 5,000 and INR 8,000.

OnePlus is trying to compete with Xiaomi, Realme, Amazfit, boAT, and others by releasing a sub-Rs 10,000 smartwatch. It remains to be seen if OnePlus can make a name for itself in that price segment.

OnePlus currently has a OnePlus Band and a OnePlus watch in India. By releasing an affordable watch, the OnePlus wants to reach those who want to purchase a smartwatch but don’t want to spend more than Rs. 10,000.

However, whether the rumored Nord smartwatch will be available outside India is not exactly clear. 91mobiles speculates the wearable might come with features like heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, step count, smartphone notifications, music control, among other things. We’ll have to wait until launch to get the complete information about the specifications.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to release in July this year, as tipster Yogesh Brar claimed. Aside from launching the Nord watch and Nord 3 smartphone, OnePlus is also planning to release five more products in India, including OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10 Ultra.

Are you looking forward to the launch of the OnePlus Nord wearable? Let us know down in the comments section.