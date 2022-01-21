Last month, we reported OnePlus is working on a new budget TV for users in India. Now, the company appears to have made significant progress in making it as the first look appears to have leaked online.

According to Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, who’s spot on with all his previous leaks, the new OnePlus Y1S TV will come in two sizes: 32-inch display size, and 43-inch display. The new Y1S has a lot of similarities with the current OnePlus TV Y series when it comes to overall looks.

The images were first spotted on the OnePlus Connect APK version 1.7.0., though, besides the images, we haven’t got the details of its specifications through it. But we already know some details about the new budget smart TV, thanks to previous leaks.

The new budget smart TVs will feature an HDR10+ display and Dolby Audio. Other features will include 20W speakers, Android TV 11.0 out of the box, dual-band WiFi support for connectivity.

The 43-inch OnePlus Y1S is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India, while the 32-inch model could be launched at around Rs 20,000.

Looking at the price, it’s quite evident that the company is aiming to compete with brands such as Xiaomi, Realme more aggressively in the affordable category. Only time will tell Whether the two upcoming smart TV models give OnePlus an edge over popular brands like Xiaomi in the affordable category.

The Shenzhen tech firm is expected to launch the Y1S in the first half of 2022.

via MSP