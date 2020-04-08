OnePlus is expected to launch Bullets Wireless Z along with the OnePlus 8 series next month. The new Bullets Wireless is expected to come with the popular neckband design and are expected to be made available just after the launch.

Today, veteran smartphone insider Evleaks has shared an image that shows the four colours of Bullets Wireless Z. The image shows— Black, Blue, Oat and Mint colour earphones. Moreover, the image also shows the earphones charging via OnePlus’s red power cable suggesting that it will have a USB Type-C port. It’s not clear if the earphones will also support wireless charging or not.

OnePlus is expected to announce the Bullets Wireless earphones on April 14 along with OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. As far as price is concerned, we expect the Bullets Wireless Z to be priced around $100.