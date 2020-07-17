OnePlus is going to unveil its first-ever truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds alongside OnePlus Nord, which is the company’s upcoming affordable smartphone, on July 21. While OnePlus is yet to give us the first official look of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds, the company seems to have planned to give us small, yet important pieces of information about the OnePlus Buds at a regular interval.

Yesterday, the company revealed that the OnePlus Buds case will utilize the Warp Charge technology, taking advantage of which it will give OnePlus Buds 10 hours of power in just 10 minutes. The company also confirmed that the truly wireless earbuds won’t have support for wireless charging to keep the cost low. And today, the company revealed another important feature of its upcoming earbuds.

According to the official OnePlus Twitter handle, OnePlus Earbuds will cancel out noise during phone calls. “Even if you’re in a noisy environment, your voice will be picked up clearly. #OnePlusBuds: No need to shhh…,” OnePlus tweeted.

Even if you're in a noisy environment, your voice will be picked up clearly. #OnePlusBuds: No need to shhh… pic.twitter.com/oT4q2clCS7 — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 17, 2020

Though, we still don’t know whether the OnePlus Buds will have support for Active Noise Cancelation, a feature that you’ll find on Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds. We expect OnePlus to provide more details about its upcoming truly wireless earbuds before the official release.