OnePlus is only a couple of hours away from launching the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 and the OnePlus Buds Pro. But before the company makes these devices official and shares more details about them, a last-minute leak gives some key details about the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro.

Courtesy of famous Indian tipster Yogesh, OnePlus Buds Pro will be priced at Rs. 9,999 in India, while in Europe the earbuds will set you back €159. The tipster further claims that the earbuds will be available in two colors, though details as to which color the pair will be available in are still unknown. Per the tipster, the earbuds will also feature Transparency mode.

Moreover, Yogesh confirms Active Noise Cancellation and “good battery life,” something that we already claimed in one of our previous posts. He also claims that the sound quality of the Buds Pro will be “quite good.” However, it’d be interesting to see whether the Buds Pro’s sound quality matches what Samsung and Apple offer in their “Pro” earbuds.

Coming back to OnePlus Buds Pro, it will offer 38 hours of battery life on a single charge with noise cancellation disabled. With noise cancellation enabled, users will get 28 hours of active listening on a single charge. The Buds will also support fast charging — 10 minutes of charging with a USB-C charger will offer 10 hours of battery life. The pair will also support wireless charging, but the charging speeds will be limited to 2W.

