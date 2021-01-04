A few days ago, we reported that OnePlus is working on a low-cost fitness band and now, we have got to know key details about the specs of the fitness tracker, including price, specs, release date, courtesy of Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal.

According to the tipster, the fitness band will feature a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display, 13 exercise modes, an IP68 rating and 14-day battery life. 24/7 Heart Rate and SpO2 Blood Saturation Monitoring is another useful feature that you’ll see in the upcoming OnePlus band. As previously reported, the OnePlus Band will first release in India and we’re now hearing that the company has already set pricing at Rs. 2,499(~$34). The tipster claims that the band will be launched on January 11 in India.

If all this information is true, then people will compare this OnePlus Band with the Xiaomi Smart Band 4 as the latter also cost Rs. 2,499. In terms of looks, the OnePlus Band is also very similar to Xiaomi’s. So, it’d be interesting to see two Chinese companies fighting it out to attract the maximum number of buyers. You can see some of the hands-0n images of the fitness band below.

If you’re based in India, are you planning to pick the OnePlus Band over the Xiaomi Smart Band 4? Let’s know down in the comments below.