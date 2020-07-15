Last week Google released Android 11 Developer Preview 2 for eligible Android phones. While Google was catering to its own Pixel lineup, other companies like OnePlus have launched separate programs for their own devices.

Yesterday, OnePlus announced the rollout of Android 11 Developer Preview 2 for OnePlus 8 series smartphones. The company did warn users to install Developer Preview at their own risk as it might come with bugs and can also brick the phone in rare cases. Moreover, OnePlus also confirmed the following known issues in Developer Preview 2:

All data will be cleared while flashing the build

Certain UI screens look less than desirable

Some camera functions are not available

Some apps may not function as expected

System stability issues

If you’re comfortable installing Android 11 Developer Preview 2 then you can download the build for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Once downloaded, go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> Upgrade -> System upgrade to install the update.