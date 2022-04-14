OnePlus has now confirmed that OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10R are the same phones and that the former will be exclusive to China, while the latter will be a global variant of the Ace.

The company has also confirmed the release date. According to the company, OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10R won’t launch on the same date. Instead, OnePlus Ace is going to launch on April 21, while its global variant, the OnePlus 10R will go official on April 28. The Shenzhen tech brand will hold an event on April 28 to launch the OnePlus 10R and a couple of other new devices.

Rumors were flying that OnePlus was readying three new devices for a launch on April 28. Aside from the OnePlus 10R, the company was said to unveil OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds. All the rumors are true as OnePlus has confirmed the launch of Nord CE 2 Lite. However, we’re still in the dark about the OnePlus Nord Buds.

Stay on top of your day, Stay in charge. Experience the speed you need in life with the 150W SUPERVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging of OnePlus10R. Launch on 28 April, 2022.

Meanwhile, you can check the leaked specifications of the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord Buds below.

OnePlus 10R specifications

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip, the OnePlus 10R will have a 120Hz high refresh rate technology and will be based on Android 12-based OxygenOS. it will also have will have the 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. You can learn more about the 10R here.

OnePlus Nord Buds specifications

A 41mAh battery capacity, 480mAh charging case, and a physical button on the ear tips for play/pause, music change, and more controls are some of the exciting features of the Nord Buds. However, none of this is confirmed by the company, so take it with a pinch of salt.

We are yet to get any solid information about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and we are hoping to get some of that before the official product launch on April 28.

In the meantime, you can let us know which OnePlus product excites you the most? Let us know in the comments section.