OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9RT in China last year, and the company recently made it available for users in India. Now, it’s pushing an important firmware update to the Indian variant of the recently-launched smartphone. Carrying the firmware version A.03, the update includes the December 2021 patches alongside several bug fixes.

The update also includes system stability improvements, optimization to the UI display effect of Movie Mode, improvements to the VoWiFi stability, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the issue of abnormal display on the shelf Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera Optimized the UI display effect of Movie Mode Optimized the effect of super anti-shake function Fixed the issue of the wrong watermark position

Network Optimized the VoWiFi stability



OnePlus is rolling out the firmware update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using the OnePlus 9RT, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

