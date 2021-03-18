OnePlus 9 series is now confirmed to include three different models, the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the low-cost 9R. This will be the first time that OnePlus will launch an ‘R’ branded phone and while it’ll be available at a significantly lower price point as compared to its siblings, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus 9R was an effort to bring flagship experience to more users.

According to the CEO, mobile gaming is one of the areas of the OnePlus 9R, but apart from mobile gaming, the smartphone will also have “must-have features” of flagship phones. To be more specific, the handset will feature “smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience.” This isn’t a surprise as previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9R will feature a 90Hz display, so smooth scrolling should be one of its USPs.

Pete Lau said, “Featuring the latest technologies that we see as must-have features of a flagship, the OnePlus 9R is targeted to empower users with smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience effectively bringing our flagship experience to more users.”

Unfortunately, the CEO didn’t give us any information about the specs of the low-cost OnePlus phone. nevertheless, if rumors are to be believed, the 9R smartphone will be a Snapdragon 690 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, though we don’t know whether or not the OnePlus 9E will include other variants with more RAM. The base variant of the device will have 128GB of storage.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 series alongside its first-ever smartwatch and a 50W wireless charger on March 23.

via Pocketnow