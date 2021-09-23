OnePlus 9R has started to get September 2021 security patch with OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update. The update also adds fixes for the Warp charging bug, Gmail bugs, optimization to the QuickReply. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the using experience of QuickReply Fixed the issue of Warp charging failure in low probability Fixed the issue of Gmail occasionally crashes Updated Android security patch to 2021.09 Updated GMS package to 2021.06

Gallery Optimized the app fluency in some scenes



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 9R, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

via XDA