OnePlus recently introduced the OnePlus 9R to the Indian market, and within a few days of its launch, the company is pushing a new OxygenOS update to the smartphones.

The latest update carries version number OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 and adds improvements to charging stability, haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile, Gallery speed to speed up the process of previewing pictures to OnePlus 9R. The update also includes improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance. You can read the full official change below.

Changelog

System Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience Improved charging stability Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge General bug fixes

Gallery Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Clock Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

Network Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using an OnePlus 9R, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.