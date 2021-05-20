OnePlus is now pushing OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 to the OnePlus 9R smartphones, adding the Android May 2021 security patch and lots of other fixes and improvements.

Apart from the security patch, the update adds system stability improvements, camera performance improvements, general bug fixes, and improvements to the Gallery and OnePlus Games. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Fixed the abnormal silent notification issue after muting the media volume Fixed UI issues in Freeform Windows Fixed general issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Notes Fixed the issue that newly saved notes can’t sync to Shelf in time

OnePlus Games Improved the overall user experience

Gallery Improved picture preview smoothness

Camera Improved the camera stability and shooting performance Fixed the abnormal image issue under Nightscape mode



OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using OnePlus 9R, the update might not show up on your smartphone right now — you might have to wait a few more days to get it. Meanwhile, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.