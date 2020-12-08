Reliable tipster says OnePlus 9 won’t have an IP rating

OnePlus 9 is pretty much confirmed to release in the first half of 2021, and we’ve already started to get some useful details about the upcoming flagship smartphones. We recently reported OnePlus 9 series will include three models this year as the company is said to be adding OnePlus 9E to the lineup. Today, we got some useful details about the upcoming OnePlus lineup, courtesy of tipster Max Jambor.

According to the tipster, both OnePlus 9 and 9E won’t have an IP rating, while the ‘Pro’ model will get a true water resistance protection with an official IP68 rating, similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8 Pro. In other words, the warranty of the OnePlus 9 and 9E won’t cover water damage as they do not have the official IP rating.

We don’t know much about the OnePlus 9 series as of yet. But if rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 875 coupled with 8GB of RAM. It’s likely that OnePlus will use the same processor in OnePlus 9E. Apart from that, it’ll offer Android 11 out of the box, as you’d expect from a flagship phone of 2021.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series in the month of March. However, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not OnePlus announces the 9E alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.