A few days ago, we reported that there were rumors of OnePlus not including a periscopic camera in its upcoming flagship phone, the OnePlus 9. Instead, the OnePlus 9 series will feature a regular telephoto lens. Another reliable source is backing the rumors and is claiming that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro won’t feature a periscope camera. For those not aware, a periscopic camera system offers better zoom capability as compared to the regular telephoto lens.

Speaking of the camera, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the company’s future phones will have a better camera system, though he didn’t clarify whether or not these camera improvements will come with the 9 series. But if the tipster is to be believed, some of the camera improvements that the OnePlus team is currently working on will come to the 9 Pro.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+). You can know more about OnePlus 9 Pro here.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is expected to release the OnePlus 9 series in the month of March this year.