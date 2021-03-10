We’re only a few days away from the OnePlus 9 launch event, and we already know pretty much everything about it before its release, as is the case with all flagship smartphones. And now, to everyone’s surprise, the wallpapers and live wallpapers of the OnePlus 9 just leaked online — 13 days before the launch date.

You can download the OnePlus 9 wallpapers in low resolution from the below gallery if that’s what you want. But if you want to download both the static and live wallpapers in the original resolution, you can do that from this link.

Gallery

The OnePlus 9 series will include three different models — OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the low-cost 9R. Besides the OnePlus 9 series, the company will also launch its first-ever smartwatch on March 23.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship is confirmed to be based on Snapdragon 888 processor. The model that you’re seeing uses 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but that definitely doesn’t mean that we won’t see a higher variant with more storage and RAM. According to rumors, the OnePlus 9 has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR content. The smartphone has a display resolution of 2400 x 1080p (Full-HD+). You can know more about the 9 Pro here.

via XDA