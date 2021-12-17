After months of beta testing the OxygenOS 12, OnePlus started the rollout of the stable update to the OnePlus 9 series on December 6. However, the company had to cancel the rollout after users complained that the update was full of bugs.

The Shenzhen tech firm seems to have fixed all those issues as it’s once again rolling out the stable OxygenOS 12 update to OnePlus 9 users. OnePlus says this new update includes fixes for “issues that were most reported recently, including the failure to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios, phone notifications not being visible, freeze issues, some display problems, etc.”

While OnePlus claims to have fixed everything that troubled the rollout of the update, users should be cautious as issues might arise once again. So if you’re one of those who got the OxygenOS 12 update today, you might want to wait for a few more days before installing it.

Oxygen OS 12 second rollout changelog

System Improved the smoothness of fingerprint unlocking Optimized system power consumption to extend the battery life Fixed the issue of screen tearing when back to the home screen in some games Fixed the issue that the notification bar showed a blank bar Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12



Camera Improved the startup speed of the application Improved the image effect of the rear camera



Network Fixed the issue that failed to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios

