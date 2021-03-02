OnePlus is expected to announce the OnePlus 9 series on March 14, though the company yesterday informed that it’ll announce the exact launch date on March 8. But before that, tipster Evan Blass has leaked some key details about the OnePlus 9 series pre-order date.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 9 series will be available for preorder from March 23 and if the tipster is to be believed, early buyers will get pre-order gifts, which will include OnePlus Buds Z. Those pre-ordering the OnePlus 9 early will get the regular OnePlus Buds Z, while the OnePlus 9 Pro buyers will get the Steve Harrington Edition of the TWS. You can know more about the OnePlus 9 series here.

Apart from OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, Microsoft is also planning to launch at least two more devices, including the low-cost OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch. The tipster claims that the 9R and the company’s first-ever smartwatch will also be launched alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, though there won’t be any pre-order freebies for these two devices. And that’s all that Evan Blass has shared with us.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has released the stable version of OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord users. After OnePlus Nord, the company is expected to make the Stable OxygenOS 11 update available for OnePlus 7 and 7T smartphones.

via Android Authority