OnePlus is probably the only major company that keeps on changing its strategy towards releasing flagship smartphones. The Shenzhen tech firm got rid of the idea of launching two “T” branded smartphones last year, as a result of which we didn’t see the OnePlus 8T Pro accompanying the OnePlus 8T. While OnePlus was expected to continue with the strategy this time around, rumors from reliable sources suggested that we may not see a OnePlus 9T this year. But as it turns out, the company has no plans to get rid of the “T” branded phones just yet.

According to sources close to Android Central, OnePlus is readying a new high-end smartphone called OnePlus 9 RT for a launch in October this year. The upcoming smartphone will share a lot of similarities with the OnePlus 9R because the core specs of the former will be the same as the latter. It’s expected to feature the same 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, a 4500mAh battery with 65W charging. However, the OnePlus 9 RT will pack “a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870” and not the OnePlus Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 888.

The camera is another area where the 9 RT will be slightly different from the 9R: the former will feature a 50 MP main camera, unlike the latter, which has a 48 MP main camera. And if the 50 MP main camera reminds you of the OnePlus Nord 2, then you’ve guessed it right — the OnePlus 9 RT will get the same 50MP Sony IMX766 as the main camera. Interestingly, it’ll be the first OnePlus phone to offer Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

However, the smartphone won’t be available in all parts of the world. According to the sources, the smartphone will be limited to India and Europe. In other words, users who are not based in Europe and India won’t get a new flagship OnePlus phone this year.

Meanwhile, you can hit the comments section below and let us know if you’re excited about the upcoming new OnePlus 9 RT.